Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to star in India’s ‘biggest dance film’

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to make the nation groove as they are teaming up for India’s “biggest dance film ever”.

The flick will be directed by Remo D’Souza, who earlier directed Varun in the super hit ‘ABCD 2’.

It will also star actor-choreographer-director Prabhu Deva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Talking about the movie, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ star said, “Working with Remo again for India’s biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She’s going to bring her A game, so I need to get back into shape.”

The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star, who is ‘super excited’ to be a part of the film, said, “I am super excited to be joining Remo’s vision to make India’s ultimate dance film. Varun’s passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic.”

The film is expected to go on the floors this year and will release on November 8, 2019.