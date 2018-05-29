Girl power has taken over the latest cover of the Filmfare magazine, with close buddies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja ‘shining bright’ on its June edition.

The latest cover of the Filmfare magazine features close Kareena and Sonam, who will next be seen in their upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

The official handle of the magazine took to Instagram to share the cover, writing, “Girl power! #KareenaKapoorKhan and @sonamkapoor shine bright on our latest cover.”

Apart from Sonam and Kareena, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The film is slated to release on June 1.