Vidyut Jammwal, who’s currently wrapping up Vipul Shah’s Commando 3, had a surprise for the film’s team the other day. He hosted an Iftaar party for the crew on the set.

Since many unit members were observing Ramadan fast and it was a night schedule, Vidyut thought of making it special for them by having an Iftaari on sets. The entire crew was very happy and excited with Vidyut’s gesture.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s, Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal along with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.