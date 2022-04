Image: Screenshot from the video

In a video that is going viral on social media, a Sudarshan News reporter can be seen questioning the store manager of a Haldiram outlet for an Urdu description on the packaging of its Falhari mixture.

The video went viral on Twitter and attracted a lot of views, most of them praising the store manager.

Amazing restraint by the Haldiram staff. BTW, Sudarshan's ‘sherni’ should know that it's Arabic and not Urdu. Haldiram exports to muliple Muslim majority countries who buy Indian products without discrimination.pic.twitter.com/jic6ASOo15 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 5, 2022

Not only #Haldirams ,

Suresh Chavhanke you need to boycott Indian currency too.



Bcoz the last language written in every Indian currency is 'Urdu' . pic.twitter.com/We0yI2uqRh — Mohammad Waseem (@wasiiyc) April 5, 2022

Here is some Urdu text. Will this reporter go to the Railways and ask what it is about? #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/DGZ8KDUoXv — Drama Prasad Mukherjee (@KSasiKL1987) April 5, 2022

This is the haldiram falhari mixture pack. I have both the Front & Back of the Pack. The ingredients are listed in both English & Arabic on BoP. It is not Urdu, it is Arabic because most of Haldirams packs gets exported to gulf.



Common sense isn’t so common these days #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/8hQd06GFBK — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 6, 2022

Suresh Chavhanke, the Editor of Sudharshan News also put out a video on Twitter questioning the Haldiram on what it is hiding from Hindus by using the Urdu language on their packaging.