Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared an extremely adorable throwback picture along with a heartfelt note for her dearest husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, on their second wedding anniversary.

The 31-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and wrote,” To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it (with a heart emoji).”

The picture which is shared by Anushka is from their wedding and the two love birds are posing affectionately for the camera.

Virat also posted a picture on instagram and wrote- “In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

In the picture shared by the cricketer, Virat is planting a kiss on Anushka’s forehead, while the actor is seen looking affectionately into his eyes with a smile on her face.

The ethereal couple secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple’s family and friends on this day in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.