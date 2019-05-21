Actor Vivek Oberoi posted a meme on renowned actress Aishwarya’s personal life on twitter but after strong criticism, he tendered an apology, saying he can’t be disrespectful to any woman. The National Commission for Women sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi, asking him to give an explanation for sharing the insulting and anti-feminist tweet.

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

It is worth mentioning that Vivek Oberoi had dated the former Miss World Aishwarya in early 2000s. On Monday, he posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and her daughter Aaradhya.

The meme was called “crass” and “distasteful”. It was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on May 23. Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday apologised for sharing a meme on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s personal life and deleted the controversial tweet after being severely criticised on social media.

Actress Sonam Kapoor called the meme “disgusting and classless”‘ in a tweet while actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar called out Vivek Oberoi for not having the courtesy of pulling down the tweet despite criticism. It is remarkable that Urmila Matondkar is the Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary seat.