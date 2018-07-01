A volunteer, working at a community kitchen of Amarnath yatra, died due to cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Bano Bhai Ghadiya (62), a ‘sevadar’ (volunteer) from Surat in Gujarat, died at the Nunwan base camp in the Pahalgam area, a police official said.

This is the second death in this year’s Amarnath yatra which began on June 28.

A BSF assistant sub-inspector, posted on yatra duty at the Beetab Valley, died after complaining of chest pain on the first day of the yatra.