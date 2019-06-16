The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on May 30, 2019, was 31.65 billion cubic metres, which is 20 per cent of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 21 per cent for the week ending on May 23, 2019. This is revealed by the Central Water Commission (CWC). But situation in drought hit Maharashtra is very severe. The state has 355 talukas. 182 talukas have been declared drought-prone. According to data available for June13-14, Maharashtra has only 6.8 per cent water of total storage capacity in its dams. The situation is particularly grim in the Marathwada region where water level in reservoirs has dipped to an all-time low.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet this year, rainfall in Vidarbha, Marathwada, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be poorer than normal while southern India is expected to receive below normal rainfall. Monsoon is still passing through northern parts of Kerala. It is expected that cover many parts of coastal Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra soon.

Total capacity of Maharashtra’s dams is 40,604,000 million litres and at present water level is at 6.8% of its total capacity ie 2,802,000 million litres, compared to 17% at the same time last year. Region wise and dam wise water level is as follows

Pune Region has 987,000 million litres water which is 6.4% of its total capacity of 15,199,000 million litres, compared to 20% at the same time last year.

Bhama Askhed Dam, 18,000 million litres. At 8% of its live capacity of 217,000 million litres, compared to 32% at the same time last year.

Bhatghar Dam, 29,000 million litres. At 4% of its live capacity of 666,000 million litres, compared to 6% at the same time last year.

Chaskaman Dam, 6,000 million litre. At 3% of its live capacity of 215,000 million litres, compared to 6% at the same time last year.

Dimbhe Dam, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 382,000 million litres, compared to 15% at the same time last year.

Ghod (Chinchani) Dam, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 155,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

Gunjawani Dam, 6,000 million litres. At 6% of its live capacity of 104,000 million litres, compared to 20% at the same time last year.

Khadakwasla Dam, 17,000 million litres. At 31% of its live capacity of 56,000 million litres, compared to 23% at the same time last year. The reservoir is 1 of 4 that provides drinking water to Pune city. The dam reached full capacity on 16 Jul with water having to be released into the Mutha river. The discharge was stopped on 4th Sep due to subdued rainfall in catchment areas.

Manikdoh Dam, 2,000 million litres. At 0.9% of its live capacity of 288,000 million litres, compared to 5% at the same time last year.

Nira Deoghar Dam, 4,000 million litres. At 1.7% of its live capacity of 332,000 million litres, compared to 5% at the same time last year.

Panshet Dam, 43,000 million litres. At 14% of its live capacity of 302,000 million litres, compared to 30% at the same time last year. The reservoir is 1 of 4 that provides drinking water to Pune city.

Pawana Dam, 40,000 million litres. At 14% of its live capacity of 277,000 million litres, compared to 18% at the same time last year.

Pimpalgaon Joge Dam, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 111,000 million litres, compared to 22% at the same time last year.

Temghar Dam, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 105,000 million litres, compared to 1% at the same time last year. The reservoir is 1 of 4 that provides drinking water to Pune city.

Wadaj Dam, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 33,000 million litres, compared to 14% at the same time last year.

Warasgaon (aka Varasgaon) Dam, 21,000 million litres. At 6% of its live capacity of 363,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year. The reservoir is 1 of 4 that provides drinking water to Pune city.

Yedgaon Dam, 1,000 million litres. At 1.5% of its live capacity of 79,000 million litres, compared to 60% at the same time last year.

Nashik Region, 311,000 million litres. At 5% of its live capacity of 5,823,000 million litres, compared to 15% at the same time last year.

Nagpur Region, 268,000 million litres. At 5.8% of its live capacity of 4,604,000 million litres, compared to 11.4% at the same time last year.

Bawanthadi Dam – Bhandara, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 217,000 million litres, compared to 11% at the same time last year.

Gosikhurd Dam – Bhandara, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 740,000 million litres, compared to 0.58% at the same time last year.

Asolamendha Dam, 16,000 million litres – Chandrapur. At 30% of its live capacity of 52,000 million litres, compared to 11% at the same time last year.

Dina Dam – Gadchiroli, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 68,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

Itiadoh Dam – Gondia, 53,000 million litres. At 17% of its live capacity of 318,000 million litres, compared to 22% at the same time last year.

Kalisarar Dam – Gondia, 12,000 million litres. At 46% of its live capacity of 26,000 million litres, compared to 17% at the same time last year.

Pujaritola P.U.Weir Dam, 000 million litres – Gondia. At 0% of its live capacity of 44,000 million litres, compared to 25% at the same time last year.

Sirpur Dam – Gondia, 30,000 million litres. At 19% of its live capacity of 1,60,000 million litres, compared to 1% at the same time last year.

Kamthi Khairy Dam (aka Pench Dam) – Nagpur, 34,000 million litres. At 24% of its live capacity of 142,000 million litres, compared to 33% at the same time last year.

Khindsi Dam – Nagpur, 8,000 million litres. At 8% of its live capacity of 103,000 million litres, compared to 12% at the same time last year.

Nand Dam – Nagpur, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 53,000 million litres, compared to 11% at the same time last year.

Totladoh Dam – Nagpur, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 1,017,000 million litres, compared to 9% at the same time last year.The reservoir provides drinking water to Nagpur city, irrigates around 1 lakh hectares of farm land and the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station. 196,360 million litres is reserved for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Dam needs to fill up to 450,000 million litres in order to provide water to satisfy all 3 needs.

Wadgaon Dam – Nagpur, 16,000 million litres. At 12% of its live capacity of 135,000 million litres, compared to 20% at the same time last year. Provides water to the Mihan-SEZ.

Bor Dam – Wardha, 13,000 million litres. At 10% of its live capacity of 127,000 million litres, compared to 25% at the same time last year.

Lower Wardha Dam – Wardha, 6,000 million litres. At 3% of its live capacity of 217,000 million litres, compared to 14% at the same time last year.

Marathwada Region, 39,000 million litres. At 0.54% of its live capacity of 7,259,000 million litres, compared to 15.66% at the same time last year. Click/Touch for dam wise details.

Jayakwadi Dam – Paithan, Aurangabad, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 2,170,000 million litres, compared to 28% at the same time last year.

Majalgaon Dam – Beed, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 311,000 million litres, compared to 10% at the same time last year. Primary purpose is to irrigate 93,885 hectares of land in Beed, Parbhani and Nanded districts.

Manjara Dam – Beed, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 177,000 million litres, compared to 16% at the same time last year.

Siddeshwar Dam – Hingol, 000 million litresi. At 2.66% of its live capacity of 81,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

Yeldari Dam – Hingoli, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 810,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

Lower Manar Dam – Nanded, 13,000 million litres. At 9% of its live capacity of 1,38,000 million litres, compared to 2% at the same time last year.

Lower Terna Dam – Osmanabad, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 91,000 million litres, compared to 650% at the same time last year.

Sina Kolegaon Dam – Osmanabad, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 76,000 million litres, compared to 5% at the same time last year.

Lower Dudhana Dam – Parbhani, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 103,000 million litres, compared to 18% at the same time last year.

Konkan Region, 911,000 million litres. At 26% of its live capacity of 3,511,000 million litres, compared to 34% at the same time last year.

Dhamni Dam – Palghar, 55,000 million litres. At 20% of its live capacity of 276,000 million litres, compared to 36% at the same time last year. Also known as Surya Dam, the reservoir is expected to irrigate around 19,000 hectares of farmland in Palghar district and provide water to the nearby 6 MW Surya Hydroelectric Project.

Kawdas P. U. Weir – Palghar, 8,720 million litres. At 87% of its live capacity of 10,000 million litres, compared to 94% at the same time last year.

Tillari – Sindhudurg, 101,000 million litres. At 22% of its live capacity of 447,000 million litres, compared to 26% at the same time last year.

Bhatsa Dam – Thane, 249,000 million litres. At 26% of its live capacity of 942,000 million litres, compared to 32% at the same time last year.

Amravati Region, 283,000 million litres. At 6.7% of its live capacity of 4,131,000 million litres, compared to 11.4% at the same time last year.

Katepurna Dam (aka Mahan Dam) – Akola, 10,000 million litres. At 12% of its live capacity of 86,000 million litres, compared to 3% at the same time last year. The reservoir provides water to over 8 lakh citizens of Akola and 64 nearby villages. In 2016, when capacity was down to 5,000 million litres, the municipal corporation had to limit supply to once every six days.

Hanuman Sagar Reservoir / Wan Dam – Akola, 24,000 million litres. At 30% of its live capacity of 82,000 million litres, compared to 62% at the same time last year.

Upper Wardha Dam – Amravati, 75,000 million litres. At 13% of its live capacity of 564,000 million litres, compared to 34% at the same time last year.

Khadakpurna Dam – Buldhana, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 93,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

Nalganga Dam – Buldhana, 5,800 million litres. At 8% of its live capacity of 69,000 million litres, compared to 14% at the same time last year.

Pentakli Dam – Buldhana, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 60,000 million litres, compared to 12% at the same time last year.

Arunavati Dam – Yavatmal, 13,000 million litres. At 8% of its live capacity of 170,000 million litres, compared to 8% at the same time last year.

Bembla Dam – Yavatmal, 53,000 million litres. At 17% of its live capacity of 303,000 million litres, compared to 12% at the same time last year.

Isapur Dam – Yavatmal, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 964,000 million litres, compared to 5% at the same time last year.

Pus Dam – Yavatmal, 000 million litres. At 0% of its live capacity of 91,000 million litres, compared to 0% at the same time last year.