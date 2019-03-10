Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued a stern warning to terrorist forces targeting India, saying the country cannot keep suffering forever.

“Enough is enough,” he said, while referring to the terror attacks in Pulwama and Uri. “We cannot keep suffering till eternity.”

Addressing the 50th raising day of the Central Industrial Security Force as the Chief Guest here, Modi said the role of security forces like the CISF becomes very significant when the nation faces a hostile neighbour, and when some elements hatching conspiracy within the country get encouragement from across the border.

“When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war and various conspiracies hatched within the country are getting encouragement from across the border and when the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, (ensuring) security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging,” the PM said.

In an indirect reference to the air strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan, Modi said sometimes the government has to take certain strong decisions.

Congratulating the CISF, the Prime Minister also said it is easier to protect an individual but very difficult to protect any institution where there is a daily footfall of 30 lakh or when eight lakh people commute every day.

The CISF is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure installations — nuclear installations, airports, seaports, power plants, government buildings, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation — of the country both in public and private sectors.

Lauding the paramilitary force, Modi said protecting such institution (like Metro) where every person is unknown and their behaviour different is thousand times more difficult than protecting a VIP.

“You are not only standing at the gate, you are contributing to the country’s growth,” Modi told the CISF personnel.

The Prime Minister said the task of security personnel get complicated sometimes when they have visitors like him or other prominent people.

“When you do frisking, some people get annoyed and even say ‘I will see you’ and you have to tell them that it is your duty which has to be done. But country’s VIP culture is like that,” he said.

Modi said people should feel proud of their security personnel and cooperate with them.

“This VIP culture sometimes creates hurdle for security. I am saying this as I am a person who follows discipline. Position does not come in the way of disciple for me. And it is the duty of every citizen to be disciplined. If citizens don’t maintain discipline, your task gets complicated,” he said.

Therefore, Modi said, in the Golden Jubilee year of the CISF, efforts should be made on how to educate people about discipline.

The Prime Minister also lauded the higher enrolment of women in the CISF, which is more than other paramilitary forces.

“This gives new direction. I want to congratulate these daughters, the parents, especially the mothers who have sent their daughters to take the country’s responsibility donning the uniforms,” he said.

Modi also said among the 35,000 policemen who sacrificed their lives serving the nation since independence, 4,000 are from paramilitary forces which include the CISF, CRPF and the BSF among others.

On February 14 this year, a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a JeM suicide bomber in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 jawans. Following the attack, India destroyed JeM terrorists camp in air strike inside Pakistan.

On September 18, 2016, heavily armed terrorists stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir killing 17 jawans, prompting India to conduct surgical strike on terror launch-pads across the LoC.