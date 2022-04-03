BJP and MNS demanded a ban on loudspeakers at mosques Bharatiya Janata Party has written a letter to the Commissioner of Mumbai police to pull down loudspeakers from city mosques. Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also has demanded that it be shut down.

Congress spokesperson Nizamuddin Rayeen told Afternoon Voice, “Raj Thackeray is speaking BJP’s language. Both of them tried hard to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but could not succeed. All the loudspeakers put on mosques have prior permission to do so. During EID time, they are creating an unnecessary ruckus. Five years BJP was in power in the state, why was this decision taken then?

He further said, “Raj Thackeray was so vehement against BJP and Modi, that he was asking to remove the BJP government from the centre now asking for loudspeakers. They are trying to appease Hindu votes, but in Maharashtra, Hindu-Muslims are staying united and such tricks will not work here.”

Mumbai’s Mira Road Mosque has now installed modern gadgets such as lights and speakers. Jama Masjid Al Shams at Mira Road stand out amidst residential buildings. Its recent renovation, comprising a sound system for melodious azan plus soothing lights collectively enhances the mosque’s beauty. All these modifications are done with the required permission.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced that if they do not shut the loudspeakers of mosques, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

Loudspeaker supplier Shoeb Khan said, “We have many Hindus living in our locality. We hear bhajan and aarti. I don’t think any Muslim will have an objection to Hanuman Chalisa. The main purpose of Azaan is to let people know that it’s time for Namaz and it shouldn’t be disturbing to the listener, but pleasing to the ears. That was the reason the Prophet chose Bilal (RSA) as Muazzin (one who delivers the Azaan), despite him being an African, and his pronunciation was not as good as the Arabs. Nowhere in the Hadith, written to use a mike. Now the thing in India is that it has become an ego issue rather than Islamic.”

Ex-Director at R.C.P Universe Group of Institutions, Roorkee, Syed Mohammed Tariq Zafar writes, “Its frustrated material of politicians, to their relevance and survival they play such nasty politics.”

IIT student Taher sheikh said, “Not just masjids, even temples and gurdwaras should ban loudspeakers. Whoever uses a speaker in the early morning, just annoys the entire community by disturbing their sleep. They should not use loudspeakers just to show faith in a particular religion. After having a hectic day, we need some sound sleep to maintain our physical and mental health. We might somehow tolerate it, but the little ones are not so mature to understand the concept of religion or its practices of it. Their sleep cycles are more complicated than your religion. It’s a hell of a task to make them sleep.”

Khalid Waleed, an entrepreneur, told Afternoon Voice, “These days’ loudspeakers have become an apolitical tool. It signifies that the Muslims can use their will against 80% of the population who do not believe in Islam. They should ban loudspeakers at all times. Think of patients at home or in hospitals. They feel disturbed or kids wake up early in the morning. I think the government should frame rules to stop it. I know many Muslims speak against loudspeakers at mosques, but fear expressing their will like the strong religious groups would brand them as outcasts.”