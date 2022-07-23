Image: ANI

Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal education minister, was arrested by ED (Enforcement Directorate). ED has seized 20 crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of the minister in connection with SSC and teacher recruitment cases. They have seized approximately 20 crores from the associate’s residence and this money seems to be coming from the SSC (School Service Commission) and the recruitments of the teachers issued in West Bengal.

ED also conducted raids at many locations. Partha Chatterjee, who is also a part of TMC (Trinamool Congress) party and the associate, whose residence was seized in connection with this case, was working as an actress in Bengal, Tamil and Telugu film industry for minor roles.

As per the report, when ED was conducting its searches and asking questions to Chatterjee, he was not willing to cooperate with the ED team. The team is still conducting its searches in other locations of Chatterjee and the actress linked to this case.