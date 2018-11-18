The third Western Naval Command (WNC) Navy Half Marathon was organised by the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Sunday.

More than 15000 runners registered for the event marking the Golden Jubilee year of the Command.

Speaking to the media on the occasion Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra said, “Around 80 percent of the participants are civilians. People from all sects of the society are a part of this race. People start preparing for this event a few months in advance, in that way they start focusing on their physical fitness, which is a nice and important thing. The primary focus of the event is health and fitness.”

“This is my first time here. I am very happy to be a part of it all arrangements are up to the mark,” said Aarti Deshmukh, a participant.

The event was organised in four categories- Aircraft Carrier Run (21 kilometres), Destroyer Run (10 kilometres), Frigate Run and Dream Run of five kilometres each.

Frigate run was a timed event while the dream run had no time restrictions.

The inaugural edition of the event took place in the year 2016, wherein more than 5,000 people participated.