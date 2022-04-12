Image: Shutterstock

An important step in the entire painting process, this base coat works as a foundation for flawless walls.

There’s always a question of time and one’s patience when house painting is concerned. When you hire professional painters, they will most likely recommend two coats of primer paint as a base coat under the emulsion paint. This might lead you to think is primer necessary?

The use of primer might seem like an extra step in the process, but it has huge benefits. You may search for the best wall primer, as it leads to a flawless paint job. It also protects the paint from wear and tear, helping you in the long run.

What is a Paint Primer?

Primer is an undercoat put on surfaces before painting. It looks like paint, with a higher concentration of solids together with an adhesive binder. There are many uses of primer, including providing a clean and smooth area for the paint to adhere to the surface. In many ways, it’s more of a sealant than actual paint.

There are various kinds of primers depending on the surface in question, and the inside wall paint that one wishes to use. For instance, Berger’s White Primer (WT) is good for masonry and asbestos surfaces. It is an interior primer. On the other hand, Berger’s Red Oxide Primer is best for ferrous metal surfaces.

What is Primer Paint Used For?

There can be many reasons why primer is used.

For a Stable Base Surface : Primer can cover imperfections in your wall, such as repairs or patches. It makes the surface uniform so that the paint sticks better, and is long-lasting.

: Primer can cover imperfections in your wall, such as repairs or patches. It makes the surface uniform so that the paint sticks better, and is long-lasting. Cover Stains: Primer paint helps cover up any stains on the wall, so they don’t bleed through the fresh coat of exterior paint. This also ensures that the job gets done in fewer coats of emulsion/distemper paint.

Primer paint helps cover up any stains on the wall, so they don’t bleed through the fresh coat of exterior paint. This also ensures that the job gets done in fewer coats of emulsion/distemper paint. Makes The Colour Shine Through: Primer can neutralise the colour of the surface so that the colour of your paint shines through. It gives a superior and even finishes.

Primer can neutralise the colour of the surface so that the colour of your paint shines through. It gives a superior and even finishes. Provide Waterproofing: Many primers can help make your surfaces water-resistant. For instance, Berger Paints BP Exterior Cement Primer prevents water and dissolved salts from penetrating the surface by forming a water-resistant film. It increases the durability of the topcoat.

When in doubt about whether or not to use primer paint, always consider adding it to the process. Priming the walls will not hurt the results at all.

Now that you know what primer paint is used for, let’s understand the various circumstances that need this.

When to Use Primer Paint?

Primer paint is an essential step in certain projects. Here are some conditions when experts will need to apply primer.

If Your Wall is Porous

Too much paint will be drawn into the surface if it is too porous. Multiple coats of paint will be needed to get the desired look. A primer can help make the surface stable. For instance, if a porous surface like wood is being painted, a primer like Berger’s Parrot Wood Primer will come in handy. Masonry-like bricks and retaining wall blocks are porous and need a primer.

If Your Previous Coat is Glossy

The opposite can also pose an issue. If the surface is too glossy, the paint won’t be able to lock on it. So, if high-gloss paint or enamel is being repainted or if the wood panelling is shellacked, experts will first sand the surface and then apply a primer coat.

If You Want to Lighten a Shade

When you are switching from a dark colour to a lighter shade, the surface will need to be primed with a white primer. When you are going from a light to a darker shade, painting professionals will tint your primer. This makes the primer colour closer to the colour of the wall finish. It helps reduce the number of primer and colour coats you will require.

If the Surface is Damaged/ Stained or Has an Odour

Another reason to use primer paint is when your surface is stained or retains odour from cooking strong-smelling foods, fungal growth, and more. After sanding the surface, a high-quality primer will seal in and get rid of odours before the paint job.

Now that you know what is the meaning of primer, and what is it used for, you must be thinking about how to apply primer. The technique will depend on the product being used, which is why it’s important to consult professionals. They will help prep the surface and ensure the right dilution of the product depending on the site conditions. Expert painters will give you an estimate of how much primer you need.

When you choose Berger Express Painting services, you get certified experts who diligently follow covid-19 safety protocols. They ensure that your furniture and floors are covered, and the site is disinfected regularly. With automated tools and post-painting site clean-up, the entire process is completed in much less time and provides you with a stress-free experience. You can also order all the products and pay for them online, and receive them at your doorstep, all through an app. This app also lets you monitor the health of painters and the progress of the work, without any contact.