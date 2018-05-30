Mumbai Suburban Collectorate made public a special WhatsApp number to enable people to approach the authorities for queries related to addition or deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

Talking to reporters here, Mumbai Suburban Collector Sachin Kurve said citizens can use special WhatsApp number 8104212100 so that booth-level officers (BLOs) can reach them regarding complaints as well as addition and deletion of names from the electoral roll.

He said BLOs have started a month long door-to-door survey of the electoral rolls since May 15.

“We may not reach each and every home and therefore, we are publicising the WhatsApp number. People can message their names and address along with the name of their constituency so that we can go to them,” he said.

During the month-long campaign, the BLOs will collect the names of voters who are eligible to vote as on January 1 2018, but still have not registered as voters.

Similarly, the names of those who will become eligible voters as on January 1, 2019 will also be collected. The names of those voters who have shifted their residence or are no more alive, will also be collected for omission from the electoral rolls.