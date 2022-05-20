Baggage of past karma and hate politics has compelled Raj Thackeray to go on the back foot. He might have changed his loyalties from Marathi Manoos to the Hindutva flag bearer but the people of North India have not forgotten the atrocities done by him to them. Raj Thackeray today announced that his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for June 5, has been put off.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray said his tour to Ayodhya has been put off for the time being and that he would speak about it during his rally in Pune on May 22. Raj Thackeray’s tweet came amid reports that he is unwell. At the same time, there is a protest against him by BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Raj Thackeray has also been an open critic of migrant workers from north India, especially UP and Bihar.

Recently, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he publicly apologised for his “mortifying” north Indians in the past.

The MNS chief had recently made controversial remarks demanding that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these places at a higher volume. Maharashtra government smartly handled the situation by countering Raj’s aims.