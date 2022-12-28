India is a country with a lot of complications and criticisms; the biggest democracy is under a silent dictatorship. People are divided on religious beliefs and political ideologies. How can we expect happiness across nations? World Happiness Report that has been presented by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the past decade. 2022 saw the 10th edition of this report crown Finland as the happiest nation in the world. Interestingly, Finland has been leading the list for the fifth time; however, India has ranked much lower on this list at 136. Nepal ranks at 84, Bangladesh at 94 and Pakistan ranking at 121. Sri Lanka has bagged number 127 and all these nations have ranked above India, while the only South Asian country to rank lower than India is Taliban-ruled Afghanistan that bagged the last spot among 146 countries. India’s ranking has improved from previous years

These are the people who depends upon government to help them out from their melancholy, they depends upon government for basic needs, they don’t give dam to environment or population all they need is 3 times meals and a roof to live under but it’s shameful even after more than 75yrs of independence we are not able to even achieve that. We have ration shops which are supposed to give ration to people for minimal charges but in actual they give up the major portion of it to other grocery stores and keep very low adulterated amounts for people. Child abuse and rapes have rampant, woman is not safe and even animal are getting molested in the recent past. There are people who slog for an entire day but hardly manage their daily meals. Hunger index is worrisome.

There is another class of people who are always in a dilemma whether to live in India or to move out, they are the one who always pay taxes. These are the people who travel for hours in day time to reach work and back home. These are the people where divorce rates are increasing day by day; this is the class of people where children are depressed and divested. They spend their entire life saving on illnesses.

People get killed in the name of religion, caste creed and most of the time due to political vendettas. Think tanks are put behind bars, journalists are under attack, and whistle-blowers are killed in broad daylight. There is no education policy in place, no jobs and no resources. The societies where rich become richer and poor remain poorer. There is huge social and economic inequality. And then there is gender inequality, growing prostitution, drug addiction and dubious activities. An average of hundreds of people get duped every day by one or the other reason.

We live for others not for ourselves- This is one of the most importantfactors why we are unhappy. Our Parents spend more than they can afford on a wedding because they think their social reputation is at stake. People are doing everything to prove something to other people but not to themselves. The burden on society is so much that they basically start adjusting our lives and start sacrificing their desires which eventually leads to extreme unhappiness.

Right from going to the office daily and learning for academics, the enormous queue. Commute and everything is a problem and this leads to cut throat competition in every sphere. This is again due to the huge population and lack of willingness of respective governments, administration and public hospitals.

To a certain extent, too many languages, too many cases, too many differences and still trying to get accommodated is very tough, though we say unity in diversity and all that…even for necessities like water/dams there are fights between various states and the legislation system is very weak. Biased judiciary and time taking justice system is another issue. Over-crowded jails and thousands of under- trails languished in it. Legal system is so important and it is very weak in India. Justice, sorting of issues, duration of cases, property/corruption and scam management has to improve so that the general public are happy. The importance of this department is paramount and unfortunately its effectiveness is very less here in India. Father of all other problems is corruption. Unless there is clean governance by all parties and a happier resolve for getting issues sorted without corruption we have a long struggle. India has huge talent, Human resources, manpower, technology and quite efficient know-how then… where else lies the problem? Implementation!

Hope one day we overcome all odds and see our country at the peak of the happiness index.