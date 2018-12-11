With the Congress leading in the Assembly election trends in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and almost neck to neck in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday called the party chief Rahul Gandhi the “new rising sun.”

Sidhu told media that with his party surging ahead in the BJP ruled states “history has been created.”

“Rahul is the new rising sun. With the support of the people, bad days will soon vanish and Rahul Gandhi will rise to power,” said Sidhu, while speaking to an agency.

“Today history has been created. India’s portrait and future is changing. The hands that will handle this change are very strong, Rahul Gandhi will lead the nation,” added Sidhu.

In Rajasthan, the Congress is leading on 101 seats and the BJP 72 seats at around 3 pm. In Chhattisgarh, trends suggested that the Congress was leading on 60 seats, while the BJP on 14 seats. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 112 seats, while the Congress on 107 seats.