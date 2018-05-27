A 46-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons in Dombivli who robbed her and later abandoned her, the district police said today.

Senior police inspector V M Pawar of Dombivli police station said that on May 25, the complainant, who was out for shopping, saw a woman who appeared to be pregnant and who had covered her mouth with a scarf.

The woman, sitting on the ground, was asking for help to climb into a rickshaw.

When the complainant tried to help her, two men arrived on the spot, and they pushed the complainant into the rickshaw, she told police.

One of the men pressed a handkerchief on her mouth, which made her lose consciousness, the complainant said.

When she regained consciousness a couple of hours later, she realised that she was in Kalyan, and her belongings including cash, worth Rs 9,500, were missing, she told police.

She lodged a complaint with Dombivli police on Saturday.

A case under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) was registered against unidentified persons, police said.