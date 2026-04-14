Women's Quota in 2029 Will Make Indian Democracy Stronger: PM Modi 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held with women’s reservation fully implemented.

In a letter addressed to women across the country, Modi emphasised that with women excelling in multiple fields, it is essential to enhance their representation in legislative bodies. He urged that amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam be passed during the upcoming three-day special session of Parliament beginning April 16.

“Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” Modi said in the letter shared on social media.

Women across India are appreciating the initiative to ensure reservation for women in legislative bodies.



Here is my letter to India’s Nari Shakti, reiterating our commitment to implement what has been pending for decades…. pic.twitter.com/Z36xTCfsHx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

Stressing urgency, the Prime Minister said any delay in implementing the law would be unjust to women, adding that they should not be made to wait indefinitely for their rightful share in governance.

“When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger,” he said, while seeking public support for the passage of the amendment and urging citizens to encourage their MPs.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in September 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. However, its implementation was originally linked to the delimitation exercise following the 2027 Census, pushing enforcement to a later date.

The proposed amendments aim to enable the implementation of the quota by 2029. Once enacted, the total number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The government has convened a special Parliament session to fast-track the amendment and ensure timely implementation of the long-pending reform aimed at boosting women’s political participation.