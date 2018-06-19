Shiv Sena on its 52 Anniversary tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Accusing its alliance partner of doing injustice with the nation at various fronts, the Uddhav Thackrey helmed party, in its mouthpiece Saamna made clear that it would opt out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shiv Sena, in its editorial expressed confidence and said that it will win the next Maharashtra Assembly Elections on its own and will play a role of kingmaker in the 2019 general elections.

“Shiv Sena’s journey has never been easy. Even today there are many obstacles in our path. However, despite all the hindrances we are confident of winning the next Maharashtra Assembly Elections solo. We also are sure of the fact that we will play a major role in the upcoming general elections,” the Saamna editorial read.

At a time when the BJP is desperately trying to woo Sena for an alliance, the latter has not been responsive.

The editorial also cornered the Centre over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which seeks to give illegal migrants from “minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan” — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsi and Christians – an easy and short path to Indian citizenship.

“The culture and the identity of Assam are in danger. The Centre is trying to bring in foreign elements in the state, this way the people of the state will have to compromise on their rights,” the editorial added.

It further slammed the intensions of private developers ‘renaming’ areas in Mumbai. The Sena chief in the past has objected to alleged change of names of places like Worli and Malabar Hills in Mumbai.

The Sena in a sardonic attack said that like Delhi, a virtual dust storm is making lives miserable across the nation but Prime Minister Modi remains unfazed.

“Only Delhi is not witnessing a dust storm. The entire nation is experiencing one but Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot see it as he is never in the country,” the editorial said.

“Is there an emergency in the nation? Such questions are arising. Our soldiers are being killed but the Centre remains unfazed, “it added.

The editorial also reviewed party’s 52-year-long journey and highlighted the milestones achieved along the way, while underlining the party’s contribution to the state and the country.