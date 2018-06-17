Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Sunday advised state chief Arvind Kejriwal to work in accordance with the set rules and provisions.

While speaking with agencies, Dikshit slammed Kejriwal for protesting against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said the state government cannot work as per their wish.

“Delhi Government should work according to the existing rules and provisions. They cannot do whatever they want to,” he said.

Kejriwal and some of his cabinet ministers are on sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, since June 11 demanding a direction to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working under the Delhi administration to end their ‘undeclared strike’, among other demands.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that the IAS officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were “only working on important files” and “not responding to Ministers’ calls and messages, and not attending meetings”.

Therefore, Kejriwal had asked Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months.

Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka also arrived at Lieutenant Governor Baijal’s office on Saturday to meet and extend support to the Delhi Chief Minister on the issue.

The four chief ministers in a joint press conference outside Baijal’s office sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the ongoing fight between the Delhi Lt. Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.