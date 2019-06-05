South Africa have won the toss and elect to bat first against Team India on Wednesday. It is the first match of India.

India are the only team left in the tournament, which did not play a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. South Africa are going through a crisis after losing their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, respectively, and a loss against India could spell doom for South Africa.

Details of both teams:

India XI- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), KL Rahul, M S Dhoni(WK),Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi