Bulletproof boy scouts (BTS ) will host a global concert to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan for supporting national bid.

Bang Si-Hyuk chairman of HYBE’s entertainment company and Jiwon Park CEO of company and mayor of Busan city signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this morning at city Hall to promote Busan city bid in world Expo 2030. Agreements states BTS will hold Global Busan Concert as ambassador to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan,

Memorandum also states that joint initiative for Busan succeed in its bid as the host. BTS to act as the ambassadors, hold global concert and organise activities to appeal to the member of the Busan International des Exposition (BIE) and propose the site for BIE Enquire Missions. They also have to “serve as the ambassadors at South Korea’s presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city’s digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels.”

Chairman Bang said, “Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.

“Mayor Park said, “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

The news comes days after BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consist of 7 member – RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok – with Rm as their leader.