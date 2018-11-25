Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday said that there was a time when he was leaning towards gritty cinema and would have done anything in his power to be launched by Anurag Kashyap.

The actor was speaking at an in-conversation session “Dha-One”, moderated by writer Rumi Jaffery, with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

His “Badlapur” director Sriram Raghavan and IFFI Indian Panorama chairperson Rahul Rawail were part of the audience.

“Initially my leaning was always towards the left side. I had loved ‘Black Friday’, Sriram’s films… I was leaning over there. I would have probably given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. Honestly,” Varun said.

To this David said, “Thank God”.

Varun said when he told his father that he was doing “Badlapur”, the veteran filmmaker received the news negatively.

David added, “I saw he had grown a beard for the character, he didn’t used to laugh, he didn’t use to talk for 20 days. So I asked my wife ‘when will he cut his beard?’ I didn’t know what he was doing. But thought, ‘chalo, achhi hee banegi’.

“I saw the film. Sriram showed me twice and I loved the film. I said ‘it’s a revenge story, it’s a Hindustani (Indian) film’.”

The actor, whose next will be the drama “Kalank”, said every film is a “make or break” opportunity for him.

“I want to do all kinds of cinema. I always function in extremes either happy or sad. So as I have done mostly happy films recently, I would soon want to do one in the other space,” said while looking at Raghavan in the audience.