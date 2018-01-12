Above all is the welfare of nation

In the sight of not only government but of every individual, welfare of nation must be above than his own selfish reason. Accordingly, if someone bullies, cheats or misuse of his authority then he indeed must be punished as per his crime whereby meant to bring him to the hill nothing else. So the government must take such strong step against all criminal whether they are people hidden behind mask of good politicians such as RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, or others and send them behind bars.

Mohd Aabid Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)