Hearty congratulations on completing 15 years

Anniversaries come and go but my love for ‘Afternoon Voice’ will remain forever. I am happy to know that AV has completed fifteen years of publication today and has now entered it’s sixteenth year. It seems just like yesterday that the paper was started and today it has completed so many years of publication. Your main aim, Vaidehi, fifteen years back was to make this newspaper as successful as the other newspapers available in the country and today it stands popular among the people of Mumbai and its suburbs.

Congratulations to you Vaidehi and the entire editorial team, especially Akshay Redij ji for making this newspaper a grand success and may it reach great heights in the years to come (For your kind information dear readers, Akshay Redij has been putting in a lot of effort in bringing out the online edition in time and has been working till late hours just to give us the latest information on what’s happening in Mumbai and elsewhere in the country).

The one thing I also like about ‘Afternoon Voice’ is that it has given a place to new writers, which is a very good thing unlike other newspapers in the country. AV also does not contain yellow journalism.

Lastly, I would like to thank the editor Vaidehi Taman for giving me a trophy every year at the end of the function on May 1 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium for all the articles and the letters that I have contributed to the newspaper during the last fifteen years of its publication.

I am proud to be associated with this newspaper and write for it since its inception and will continue writing for this wonderful newspaper even in the future when I turn old and my hairs will turn grey. Feliz Aniversario (Anniversary wishes to you in Spanish).