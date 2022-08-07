Image: Representative

Friendship Day is celebrated in a grand manner in India and elsewhere in the world. The noble idea of honouring friends has really caught on with the youth, and one can see the festival being enthusiastically celebrated by the youth especially, students. Friendship Day celebrations are particularly marked in schools and colleges. In tune with the spirit of the occasion, people dedicate Friendship Day festival to their best friends. Most of them choose to celebrate the entire day in the loving company of their dearest friends — boyfriends, girlfriends, etc. Recollecting sweet memories of the time spent together and catching up with their lives over a cup of iced tea or coffee is the idea of ideal Friendship Day celebration for many.

Friendship is the most valuable relationship in the life of a person. Every one of us needs a good and loyal friend to share bad or good life events, enjoy happy moments and share unbearable events of our life. A good and balanced human interaction is very necessary for the survival of everyone. Friendship is also the key to strengthening family bonds and relationships. Many times, being friends with your siblings, parents, cousins, etc. makes that relationship even stronger. Friends are also our helping hands in our times of need or whenever we are in trouble. It is rightly said that “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in August. The coming Friendship Day on August 7 might not be a big deal for many of us, but it still gives us a reason to show to our friends what they mean to us. A friendship card or a gift, a get-together or just simply hanging out in some park or restaurant goes a long way in telling our friends how much we appreciate them. Also, try contacting a friend or acquaintance whom you have not been in touch with for a long time. You will pleasantly be surprised by how good you will feel by renewing the contact. Friends can have a positive influence on us if we choose them wisely — those who hold good values, are involved in constructive activates and who are not selfish. But if your friends are distracting you from your aims or are urging you to get involved in things that you or your parents don’t approve of, it is time to part ways with them.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.”

In this world, there is plenty of ego and misunderstandings among humans. But pure affection and friendships are just rare. So, be kind to yourself as well as to others too!