BCCI hails India eves for reaching ICC Women’s World Cup final

BCCI on Friday congratulated the Indian women’s team for reaching the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup after defeating defending champion Australia in the second semifinals at Derby, England.

Harmanpreet Kaur produced one of greatest ever ODI knocks in women’s cricket last night to guide India to the ICC World Cup final, demolishing Australia by 36 runs.

It was only the second time that India entered the summit clash of the global event, having lost to Australia in the final of the 2005 edition.

The ‘Women In Blue’ will meet hosts England in the final at the Lord’s on Sunday.

“We all are proud for the dazzling knock of 171 of 115 ball by Harmanpreet Kaur in women’s World Cup semifinal against the defending champion Australia,” said C K Khanna, Acting President of BCCI.

“I on behalf of BCCI congratulate the Kaur, team captain Mithali and entire team.”

“BCCI will discuss and announce award to Women’s Cricket Team on their tremendous performance in World Cup. We all look forward to welcome the team with World Cup 2017,” he added.