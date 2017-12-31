Best of Hollywood – Flashback 2017

1 Best Movie that Made 2017 One of the Coolest Years

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan needs no introduction. From a man who has earlier given us movies like ‘Interstellar’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Inception’; one can expect nothing but the best and sometimes even beyond that. His 2017 release ‘Dunkirk’ was no different.

Set in the backdrop of World War II, ‘Dunkirk’ revolves around the allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France, who found themselves surrounded by the German Army. How they get safely evacuated after a fierce battle, weaves the rest of the story.