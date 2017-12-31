Best of Hollywood – Flashback 2017

1Best Movie that Made 2017 One of the Coolest Years
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan needs no introduction. From a man who has earlier given us movies like ‘Interstellar’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Inception’; one can expect nothing but the best and sometimes even beyond that. His 2017 release ‘Dunkirk’ was no different.
Set in the backdrop of World War II, ‘Dunkirk’ revolves around the allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France, who found themselves surrounded by the German Army. How they get safely evacuated after a fierce battle, weaves the rest of the story.
2‘Harassment’, topic that rocked the Year
In Hollywood, Weinstein, once the nurturer of independent cinema, became synonymous with sexual harassment after the New York Times broke the biggest story of this year in October by alleging multiple sexual allegations against the now-disgraced media mogul.
Emboldened by the articles, more than 50 women, including powerful A-listers from Hollywood such as Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Heather Graham, Eva Green, Lea Seydoux, came forward to share their horrific stories of sexual harassment at the hands of the producer.
3Iconic Moments
Meryl Streep earned lifetime achievement award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe 2017.
Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Streep’s acceptance speech at the Oscars this year was a courageous one as she defended Hollywood and journalists, honoured the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at then President-elect Donald Trump, without mentioning his name and spoke about tolerance.
4Moonlight wins Best Picture Oscar
‘La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz shows the card reading Best Film ‘Moonlight’ next to US actor Warren Beatty after the latter mistakenly read ‘La La Land’ initially at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
This would go down in Oscar history. The night’s biggest award for the Best Picture was handed to the wrong film, presumed frontrunner La La Land because presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope.
5Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged
Prince Harry has said he knew his bride-to-be Meghan Markle was “the one” from the moment they met, as the couple made their first public appearance since the announcement of their engagement.
The Prince, 33, declared that he is “thrilled” as he and the 36-year-old American actress posed for an open-air photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
Their long-anticipated engagement was announced by the Prince of Wales on November 27, 2017 morning with a statement saying the couple, who have been dating for 16 months, will marry in the spring next year.