Caitlyn Jenner lashes out on POTUS Donald Trump’s Transgender military ban

Caitlyn Jenner a vocal Republican and also supported Trump in his presidential campaign, is next on the list to respond to The President of the United States Donald Trump’s outrageous statement about the military ban on transgender people.

Caitlyn took to her personal blog, ‘I am Cait’; expressing her disappointment she said, “Studies estimate there are as many as 15,000 transgender people already serving this country—and for those brave people fighting for our nation, Trump’s early morning tweets must be devastating. I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform.” She also commented that “Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way.” She continued, “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

Early this morning, President Trump announced on Twitter that the “United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

This announcement from Donald Trump has become a topic of discussion to all the Americans. Hollywood celebs are coming out in support of transgender people on their respective social media accounts.