Can Rajinikanth make a mark in politics?

Rajinikanth is trying to make his foray into politics and thereby breaked his silence and the speculation in the minds of his fans in the film industry. But politics is not his cup of tea as it needs a lot of patience and perseverance. His punch dialogues will not come handy in the political war in the Dravidian land. Thalaiva tried his hand twice in the past and failed miserably as the party supported by him could not get the much needed majority then. A BJP leader hinted that Rajinikanth should not join politics because it will be hard for him to continue because of financial irregularities surrounding the superstar. If he enters politics there will be many things that will tumble out which will be harmful to him.

The Superstar was unfit for any political work and it was proved beyond doubt. Rajinikanth cannot rule the roost as he was doing in Tamil film industry. He failed to have a firm footing in Hindi film industry also and now trying to start a political party at the all India level. It will be a futile exercise as he is good only in showing tantrums in action and not a touching actor in the class of Kamal Hassan or a famous one like MGR, the matinee idol.

Rajini fans are feeling happy that he inches closer to making political entry. It is felt that actor is expected to fill the political vacuum created after the death of AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa in 2016. The late CM was having a mentor in MGR to come up in political career, whereas Rajini lacks the basic political background. The mystery surrounding his political debut is growing in the hero worshiped Tamil politics ever since speculation were ripe for his entry into politics and the main political party in the country BJP is wooing the star to gain a foothold in this southern state.

But critics point out that Rajinikant’s political inexperience and his apparent reluctance to take the lead on various issues relating to the state including the Cauvery water sharing discord with Karnataka and the ethnic Sri Lankan Tamil issue all prove his disinterest in political career. Rajinikanth might make a move around September 2017, but will have to be very careful as the period till January 2018 seems extremely eventful, stressful and challenging, both physically and mentally. There are also indications that he might postpone his plan to join active politics till the end of January 2018. However, as the legions of his fans would agree, it is better late than never.

Coming from humble beginnings, actor Rajinikanth has risen through the ranks to achieve the cult status of one of India’s most popular actors. And this status is not limited to the South, to which most of his movies belong, but his appeal is pan-India. Rajinikanth’s mass popularity is largely because of his typical mannerisms and stylized dialogue delivery. He has been conferred with India’s third highest honour, the Padma Bhushan, and has worked as a screenwriter, film producer and also a playback singer.

Rajini’s earlier attempt to join politics with GK Moopanar of the Congress definitely failed to take off and crash landed in the end. People consider him as an action hero but not as a politician of repute to man the Dravidian ruled state for over five decades. Let us keep our fingers crossed as his entry into politics may cause a Tsunami in Tamil Nadu politics or fizzles out as yet another futile exercise of an actor turned politician to make good in cut throat politics in the days to come.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)