Exposure to excess light-man-made disaster

Floodlight at the Wilson Gymkhana is a cause of worry as locals are troubled by excessive lights. Excessive man-made lights are definitely bad for human health. Man-made artificial light sources affect the health of the general public or of light-sensitive people. Floodlights near housing complexes are really a worry. Modern CFLs are essentially flicker-free but there could be some residual flicker and, even if the flicker is not noticeable, it may still be perceived by the brain. Studies reveal that present day children are more exposed and it is a bad sign. Categories of light pollution include the glare and that spoils the eye sight. Eye glow is most harmful of all the light problems. Light pollution adversely effects health in number of ways including migraine, sleep disorder, fatigue, stress connected with ill health. The effect of light on cells depends on the radiation and its wavelength, the type of cell, the chromophore, and the chemical reaction involved. Exposure to excess light is definitely a man-made disaster and there is no remedy to correct eyesight spoiled in such a manner.

Nickil Akhilesh Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)