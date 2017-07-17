Federer makes merry at Mecca

Records crumbled like nine pins at Wimbledon as Roger Federer made merry at the Mecca of tennis by winning his record 8th Wimbledon title which was history in the making for the cool headed Swiss. It was Federer’s 19 th Grand Slam title which is way ahead of the next best Rafael Nadal who has 15 to his credit. Roger Federer did not drop a set at Wimbledon this year and this phenomenon was last witnessed in 1976 when Bjorn Borg had won the title.

Marin Cilic just failed to click under the brilliance of Federer who made short work of the Croatian in the finals like he had done of his other opponents on his way to the finals. Federer is perhaps the best tennis player the world of this racket sport has seen and he is not hanging his boots yet which means many more records would be added to his blistering career before he quits. Wishing Federer good health and kudos to him on his superlative victory. Congratulations to Garbine Muguruza for winning the Women’s event as she swept five-time champion Venus Williams in a one-sided contest which truly came as a surprise.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)