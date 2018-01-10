GDP at 4-year low is a bad news for the country

Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimates GDP growth to as low as 6.5 per cent for 2017-18 which is 4-year low and this is a terrible news for Indian economy. Price rise, inflation, unemployment, corruption etc. are multiple factors that are putting a brake on the economic activities in the country. Demonetisation and GST were badly executed which was another reason for slowing down the economy. 2019 is election year and the govt trying to appease voters would further deteriorate GDP numbers that would weaken growth and development. Modi govt should push growth and development by encouraging private sectors to invest by giving them inducements. Loss making PSU’s which are white elephants should be sold off as the job of political party is governance and not business.

