Gigi Hadid is infatuated by Zayn Malik’s tattoos

Supermodel Gigi Hadid said she is in love with the tattoos of her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 22-year-old model, who has been dating the former One Direction star for almost two years, said even though she loves the singer’s inkings, she does not have a favourite, reported Vogue magazine.

“I feel like I have a new, kind of infatuation, with a different one every week. I really like the details on them,” Gigi said.

The fashionista also revealed the romantic side of the “Pillowtalk” hitmaker. She said the sweetest thing he had ever done for her was taking her on a “really nice” boat trip.

“A couple years ago on Valentine’s Day we went on a boat trip and it was really nice,” she said.