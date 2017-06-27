How to deal with terrorism?

Terrorism and insurgency are the unending battles India has been fighting since Independence. It also indicates that considering from any angle, terrorism is an activity which calls for severe condemnation. The threat to peace-loving societies from the globalization of terror is an ugly reality of today’s world. Terrorism has emerged as one of the gravest threats to peace and a democratic polity. No organization, irrespective of whether it claims to espouse the cause of the majority or the minority community, can be allowed to inflame passions, spread hatred and incite violence.

The overwhelming majority of Indian Muslims are loyal, law-abiding citizens. They have not allowed their anger against the Indian government or Hindus for any reason to drive them into the arms of terrorist organisations. India has the most modern, peaceful and forward-looking Muslim community in the world. It is reported there are hundreds of Muslims from various parts of the world undergoing jihad training in Pakistan’s various madrasas. But there are no reports of any Indian Muslims studying there. India needs an integrated plan to fight against terrorism. The rapid increase in infiltration into India from neighbouring countries has further aggravated the crisis of internal security in the nation. All this self-righteous talk of preserving human and/or democratic rights, etc. is humbug aimed at achieving set party political aims and shirking of responsibility.

No doubt, our security forces can seek out terrorists and put them behind bars or kill them in encounters, but that amounts to cutting off some branches of the terror tree and such actions cannot root out terrorism. Government should take immediate diplomatic efforts to pursue the international community to put the ISI on the International watch. Until the country learns the basic lessons of modern security, tragic deaths and destruction are bound to continue.

Most of us also agree that a stable global order has to rest on the four strong pillars of peace, security, sustainable development and democracy. International cooperation, exchange of information and a strong intelligence grid are necessary to fight the menace is the need of the hour.

It is rightly said that “Rome was not built in a day”, in the same way it would take time for India to present a rosy picture. We should remember that the national interests and security are paramount. We must demonstrate that we deserve freedom, liberty and democracy.

Those who speak of "underlying" or "root" causes of terrorism, offer alibi to extremists.



