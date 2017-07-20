Jessica Alba Shows Off the cutest Baby Bump

Just two days after announcing her pregnancy, Jessica Alba is already seen with the cutest Baby Bump. Well, nobody expected to see that Baby Bump so soon, but nevertheless. The soon-to-be-mommy-of-three showed off her growing tummy in a bikini while enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii.

Jessica seems to be having a great time in Hawaii with her two children Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 6, as well as her handsome hubby Cash Warren, 38.

Jessica Alba announced about her third child on Instagram after she uploaded a gif with her two daughters, Honor and Warren. We still don’t know about the due date yet, but it doesn’t seem too far ahead looking at that Baby Bump.