Mumbai monsoon musings

Mumbai continue to reel under persistent monsoon rains and the problems go unabated as more and more rain related issues continue to haunt the city. After potholes menace the city is reeling under tree falls and building collapses causes ripple in the minds of people. As the roads are filled with rain water, filling potholes is becoming a matter of difficult under the present circumstances. Again old and diphidated buildings come down in a heap causing fear among the citizens. There is no end solution as BMC is passing blame and try for an escape route for all problems.

C.K. Subramaniam

