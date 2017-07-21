Ploy adopted by political parties to win elections

Political parties are working overtime to devise strategies for winning election. BJP and RSS have proved smarter by creating rift between Hindu-Muslims by raking up issues like cow protection. First they imposed a ban on beef and now cow vigilantes are assaulting people carrying beef. Akhilesh Yadav lost election by saying,”Kaam bolta hai” and Mayawati thought that she will win by offering tickets to Muslim candidates. So unless you rake up an emotional issue, you are not going to win election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier attacked Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh for following politics of appeasement. He said that if kabristan (graveyard) is built in a village then shamshaan (crematorium ground) should also be constructed there. He added that if electricity is provided uninterrupted during Eid then no disruption should be caused during Diwali too. He played the Hindutva card by saying that there should not be any discrimination against any religion.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded a separate flag for Karnataka. He has also appointed a committee to look into this matter and design a flag for the state. The Karnataka CM is raking up this issue to counter BJP’s Hindutva agenda ahead of the 2018 assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state. If Karnataka gets its own flag then it will be the second state after Jammu & Kashmir to have one. He is trying to play with the sentiments of people by raking up regionalism issue. Everything is fair in love and war and also in elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is indulging in politics of appeasement. She has offered honorariums to Imams and Muezzins from state government funds. Durga puja celebrations were prohibited after 4 pm to accommodate Muharram processions.

Regional sentiments should be respected by for limited cultural purposes but the danger is that it may take the shape of separatism. That is why I recently said that Modi must visit different states regularly stay there for some days. He should interact with local residents and have a dialogue with the state government. The PM should refrain from organising road shows. Sincere visits to check development and administration is what people want.

We express our concerns about rising population but frankly speaking there is no one to listen to what we have to say. It is necessary to control human population which is rising rapidly. I have raised this issue many times but nobody is willing to listen. Television channels and newspapers are afraid to raise this issue as they are worried that penalty will be imposed on them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a good job but he does not like to receive feedback. We must value the services of staff working in hospitals, factories, defence forces, paramilitary forces and other such vocations like teaching. I am surprised to see that no teacher (say VC of a university) or retired military general has been considered for the post of President or vice president. It is necessary to seek assistance of trainers and technicians from foreign countries. Government must also encourage entrepreneurs to move out, buy land in Africa and set up plants there. China is constructing off shore facilities to meet such needs.

