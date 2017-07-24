It’s raining bonuses on Dalal Street

Fat lady delivers yet again and a 1:1 bonus from Reliance Industries has the markets excited. It is raining bonuses on Dalal Street with L & T, Wipro, Gail and many more companies are declaring bonus this year. Indian economy is on the upswing which is visible in financial performance of most companies and demonetization as well as GST would spur our economy further in the days to come. Jio launch has been a turnaround story for not just Reliance but happy moments for every citizen as call rates are down to zero which means you pay nothing for phone calls and an miniscule amount for data usage which is the oxygen for today’s dynamic world. India would soon become the most developed nation in the world and our population of over 1.25 billion people itself is a great consumption story that can fuel the economy to great times in the days to come. Government however needs to tackle inflation and unemployment which is on the rise and that can easily be addressed through policies which favour growth and progress!

