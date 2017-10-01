Roadblocks ahead for BJP

It is reported that PM Narendra Modi’s party expects national elections in 2019 to deliver an even bigger mandate than in 2014 buoyed by a thumping victory in the country’s most politically important state. The biggest asset of the BJP government is that it is decisive and has restored the authority of the prime minister’s office. The self-confidence, pride and scale of ambition of the people in India have grown manifold in three years. BJP has succeeded in bringing several changes in the national politics. No doubt, BJP may seem to be on a roll dethroning the Congress from one state after another, but there might be many roadblocks ahead. The party will have to use the same tricks to poach some disgruntled sections with better offers and break the alliance at any point. In the 2016 report of the World Bank for Doing Business – India is ranked a low 130 out of 189 countries. PM Modi’s target is to be amongst the first 50 three years from now. It is clear that people want new leadership as they are fed up with family-party politics. It is now a common tendency of voters to give a decisive mandate in making government and a strong government with strong PM Modi in 2019 s what India needs again.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)