Robert Pattinson doesn’t feel as stressed post ‘Twilight’

Actor Robert Pattinson says his life has become a less stressful now that “Twilight Saga” is done and dusted.

The 31-year-old star rose to fame with his part of a vampire Edward Cullen opposite his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart in the fantasy drama film series.

“It’s a lot less stressful. And in terms of the work I’m doing now, it feels more honest and authentic. I used to be treated like a baby bird that needed to be protected from the outside world and I hated that,” Pattinson told OK! magazine when asked how life now compares with the ‘Twilight’ years.

“I like having people around me now who are willing to tell me what they really think. I like having my management let me know if they think I’m making the wrong choices. I hate the phoniness that comes with the business sometimes.”

Stewart dated Pattinson on-and-off from 2008 until 2014.