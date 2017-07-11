Sanathan Sanstha demands

Right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha has alleged that Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANiS) is a corrupt trust and called for a probe against them. The outfit added that even though four years have passed ever since the murder of Narendra Dabholkar but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Despite carrying out an inquiry against Sanatan Sanstha no evidence has been established about its involvement in the murder of Dabholkar. The outfit added that ANiS followers and former Democratic Front government had carried out flawed investigation and hence the culprits are running scot free. It said that they have distorted facts and are misleading the people. An inquiry should be held into Dabholkar’s scam-tainted ANiS Trust.

Shambu Gaware spokesperson of Santan Sanstha said, “If the investigation agencies really have to crack the Dabholkar murder case then they must conduct a probe into the dealings of ANiS Trust. They need to investigate about the names of vested interests involved in the scam. A probe must be conducted about who received financial benefits? Are these beneficiaries connected with the killing of Dabholkar in anyway? Some headway can be made into this case if inquiry of all Trustees of ANiS Trust and those dealing with financial transaction of the Trust are conducted.”

Abhay Vartak, National spokesperson of Santan Sanstha said, “An inquiry must be conducted into Dabholkar’s scam tainted ANiS Trust. However the Police have not investigated into the matter in that direction. A re-inquiry should be held in details into the working of the Trust as the earlier inquiry was conducted very superficially in view of serious irregularities in Trust’s working.”

In the records obtained by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti by using RTI Act, many serious remarks were made by the Superintendent of ‘Public Trust Registration office’, Satara, while auditing the working of Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti’s Trust. These remarks include recommendations such as appointing an Administrator of the Trust, carry out special audit in view of the scams indulged in by the Trust.

On Monday, Dr. Rajendra Kankaria of ANiS had said that Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti should be prevented from fighting against Islamic State.

“Dr. Rajendra Kankaria should himself go to Iraq and Syria to educate the terrorists of Islamic State. Those who are calling the Indian soldiers as rapists and Army Chief as ruffian will also address the Hindutvavadis as terrorists. Dr. Kankaria, instead of delivering lectures in Pune should send a team of ANiS to Kashmir to stop the stone-pelters by enlightening them in rationalism,” added Mr. Gaware.

On the other hand, Shyam Manav, organiser of Andhshradda Nirumulan Samiti refuted all the allegations made against his outfit. He said, “The allegations made against our outfit are baseless and unjustified. CBI is investigating Narendra Dabholkar’s case while Maharashtra government is probing the Govind Pansare’s case. We have not received any amount from the state or central government. Sanatan should tender an apology for making false allegations against us.”