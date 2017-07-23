Stop littering

Littering has become a common habit in our society. We think that it is the responsibly of the government to clean the area. If each and every one of us takes the responsibility and dispose garbage into the proper dump area, it will not only help clean the environment but will also help create the sense of responsibility among the individuals.
