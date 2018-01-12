Wrestler Sushil Kumar injured during practice session

Ahead of the third season of Pro Wrestling League, wrestler Sushil Kumar got injured during his practice session on Friday.

Sushil, who injured his knee during the practice session, has been advised by the doctor to take two days rest.

Sushil, who is representing the Delhi Sultans in the third season Pro Wrestling League in the 74 kg category, would be replaced by Praveen next match.

Parveen is a bronze medallist of Senior National Championship 2017.

Sushil was picked up at a whopping amount of Rs 55 lakh for the Delhi team, the highest amount ever in the history of Pro Wrestling League auctions, which was kick-started on January 9.