Yuki Bhambri qualifies for Australian Open main draw

Continuing his good form from the last season, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri has qualified for the Australian Open with a come-from-behind win against Canada’s Peter Polansky.

In his third and final qualifying match, the 25-year-old player struggled with his serve in the opening set before Polanksy pocketed the set with ease. But he bounced back in the remaining two sets and won the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 55 minutes.

The final set followed a similar pattern and Bhambri grabbed the only break point that came his way to book his berth in the main draw of this year’s first grand slam.

Bhambri had earlier played in the men’s draw in 2015 and 2016. Bhambri had lost to Andy Murray in 2015 and was knocked off by Tomas Berdych in the first round in 2016.

Meanwhile, another Indian player Ramkumar Ramanathan lost a three-setter to world No. 109 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) in the final round of qualifying.

World No. 139 Ramkumar came back to win the second set but eventually lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 in one hour, 44 minutes.