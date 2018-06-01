At least 12 people were killed in Nepal’s Western District of Palpa on Friday after a bus carrying them skidded off from the road.

Police authorities have confirmed that 27 people have been injured in the accident out of which 10 of them are undergoing treatment in United Mission Hospital in Tansen town.

Palpa District Police Superintendent, Dilliraj Panta said the bus which skidded off 150 metres off the road was carrying members of a small economic organisation.

The bus was on its way to Rampur from Tansen town.

“The bus carrying members of an Economic Co-operative organisation out for an excursion skidded 150 meters off the road. The accident occurred in Humin’s Dharadi forest area, which is located 24 kilometres away from Palpa district headquarter Tansen,” Panta told ANI.

Police authorities said that the reason behind the bus skidding off was due to a slippery highway.

Rescue operation underway to find people trapped inside the bus.