13th Newsmakers Achievers Award – Honourable Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari graced the event as Chief Guest

A Power-packed award event was held at Raj Bhavan on the 26th of August, in the presence of eminent personalities of Maharashtra. Babasaheb Purandare, a historian writer from Maharashtra was awarded the Lifetime achievers award.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar could not attend the event due to health reasons sent her message stating, “I am grateful to Vaidehi and her whole Newsmakers Achiever’s team as they have presented me with the Lifetime Achievement Award. I am nothing as before me, Shiv Sena supremo Late. Balasaheb Thackeray has been the recipient of this award. The personality who has brought to light Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s story in every household, our respected Babasaheb Purandare, too has been honoured with this award. Today as my name has been added with them, I am very happy as I consider Babasaheb as my father and guru. He means a lot to me and I would like to congratulate Babasaheb today.”

Mandakini (Tai) Amte who also received the Lifetime award said, “It is a great honour that this young generation is understanding the value of social work, my father-in-law Baba Saheb Aamte inspired us to carry forward his noble cause and our next generation are also walking in his footsteps. I bless Vaidehi for this great evening.”

Speaking at the 13th Newsmakers Achievers Award, Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji said, “Every human has willpower and with that spirit, you all have embarked on being leaders of your field and have achieved excellence in it. But after that achievement also, if your heart agrees to be honoured by the owner and editor of a humble newspaper then I think this is a great opportunity presented by our Indian culture and I heartily congratulate each one of you.”

“We have the field of art and multiple other fields. And actually, through the medium of all those fields, we are in a way serving our nation. I assure you all that Vaidehi, in her field of work, will accomplish new records and score greater centuries than great cricket players. These are my blessings to her,” he further stated.

Devendra Fadnavis said, “Thank you Afternoon Voice group for giving me the ‘Best Performing Politician Award’ at the hands of Hon Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji on the 13th Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2021 ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Feeling extremely blessed to receive this award in presence of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare Ji, Manda Tai Amte and many other dignitaries present on this occasion.”

Adv Mrunalini Deshmukh said, “It was an extremely humbling experience to be awarded by The Afternoon voice the event was immaculately organized. The lifetime achievement awardees are the rare gems of India and are proud to be a part of the same award list. Vaidehi you brilliantly and candidly anchored the event. Thank you for making me a part of this wonderful event.”

Rohan Dua said, “Proud to be sharing a mention and rubbing shoulders at 13th Newsmakers Achievers Awards with former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare, Padma Shri. Manoj Bajpayee, Senior journalist Sushant Sinha.”

“It is itself an award that you get to share the stage with Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare,” said Sushant Sinha.

Sanjay Jog said, “I feel honoured to accept the award hosted by Afternoon Voice which is truly a voice of the common man, oppressed and those striving to survive in the present-day times when a divide between the haves and have nots is widening. I sincerely wish the paper and award will give hope to such sections to stand up against all odds, weather all challenges and make their presence.”

Rashmi Mishra, the best dancer said, “I love the way the whole Award ceremony has been conducted. It was straight from the heart with emotional attachment to what the Afternoon Voice team is doing in the field of journalism. The presence of eminent personalities from various fields had shown that they also believe in honesty. I felt honoured to receive the Best Kathak Dancer Award by the Hon Gov of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji in Raj Bhawan.”

Dr Pratap Dighavkar said, “The organizing of function was absolutely seamless. The Speech of Hon Governor sir was the best piece of guidance to organizers and awardees. Afternoon daily is a big success story having the highest order of ethics and Moral values all reporters are self-made and totally committed to their commitments. Dr Vaidehi, Editor-in-Chief is a real moving spirit and outstanding leader of her team in this era the newspaper business has become very difficult but in such a competitive scenario, Afternoon is having sustainable and persistent growth. Newspapers have tremendous power to bring Socioeconomic changes and preserve protect and promote Democracy. The Contribution of print and electronic media is outstanding in this mission. In my entire life, this was the first award ceremony without sponsors. This Gesture of Afternoon family has taken the decorum of the function to different levels. The selection of awardees was absolute.”

Dr Parag Telang said, “Vaidehi was a gracious host, excellent compere, and organized everything to the best. The dignitaries were all eminent personalities from various fields who have enriched society. Such awards are truly an appreciation of their work by the society Kudos to Ms Vaidehi and the team of Afternoon voice for having the vision and foresight!”