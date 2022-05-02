The power-packed Newsmakers Achievers award event was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium on 1st May 2022, in the presence of eminent personalities of Maharashtra. Dr Prabha Atre, an Indian classical vocalist, Nadira Babbar, an Indian theatre actress, and Ved Prakash Vaidik, a senior journalist were awarded the Lifetime Achievers Award. NCP leader Sharad Pawar could not attend the event due to some health reasons.

Speaking at the 14th Newsmakers Achievers Award, the Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, “Some awards make people feel great and some receivers make the award great. Newsmakers’ Achiever’s award is a prestigious award and I appreciate Dr Vaidehi for her enormous efforts.”

Devendra Fadnavis also said, “I am honoured to give awards to Prabha Atre Ji, Vaidik Ji and Nadira Babbar. But I missed Sharad Pawar. He is a prominent politician and contributed a lot to the state.”

Former CM of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat said, “Thank you Afternoon Voice group for giving me the ‘Best Performing Politician Award’ at the 14th #NewsMakersAchieversAwards2022 ceremony in Mumbai. Feeling extremely blessed to receive this award in the presence of eminent personalities.”

IAS Ashish Kumar said “It was an extremely humbling experience to be awarded by The Afternoon voice the event was immaculately organized.

Arvind Guruji said, “The lifetime achievement awardees are the rare gems of India and are proud to be a part of the same award list. Vaidehi you brilliantly and candidly anchored the event. Thank you for making me a part of this wonderful event.”

Rafique Mulla said Proud to be sharing a mention and rubbing shoulders at 14th Newsmakers Achievers Awards with, Padma Vibhushan Prabha Atre and Senior journalist Ved Prakash Vaidik.”

Santoshee Mishra said, “I feel honoured to accept the award hosted by Afternoon Voice which is truly a voice of common man, oppressed and those striving to survive in the present-day times when a divide between the haves and have nots is widening. I sincerely wish the paper and award will give hope to such sections to stand up against all odds, weather all challenges and make their presence.”

Shreya Bugde Seth said, “I love the way the whole Award ceremony has been conducted. It was straight from the heart with emotional attachment to what the Afternoon Voice team is doing in the field of journalism. The presence of eminent personalities from various fields had shown that they also believe in honesty. I felt honoured to receive this award.”

Dr Zinal Shah said, “Dr Vaidehi the Editor-in-Chief is a real moving spirit and outstanding leader of her team in this Era the Newspaper business has become very difficult, but in such a competitive scenario, AFTERNOON is having sustainable and persistent growth. Newspapers have tremendous power to bring socio-economic changes and preserve, protect and promote democracy. The Contribution of print and electronic media is outstanding in this mission. In my entire life, this was the first award ceremony without sponsors. This Gesture of Afternoon family has taken the decorum of the function to different levels.”

Sanjay Raut who was a Chief Guest said, “Vaidehi and the team of Afternoon voice for having the vision and foresight, I wish him all the luck.”