Jeremy Clarkson to host ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ reboot

Jeremy Clarkson is all set to host the UK version of the iconic show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’.

In honour of its 20th anniversary, the show will air seven special episodes across the week.

Confirming his new hosting gig, the former ‘Top Gear’ host, as reported by Metro, said, “I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its re-birth.

“I’m a big fan of quiz shows and I’m looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires.”

Clarkson will be seen asking the questions in place of original host Chris Tarrant.